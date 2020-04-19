Zacks: Brokerages Expect QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) will report $2.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. QuickLogic posted sales of $3.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full year sales of $16.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $16.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $25.50 million, with estimates ranging from $22.00 million to $29.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow QuickLogic.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 89.87% and a negative net margin of 149.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on QUIK shares. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of QuickLogic to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of QuickLogic from $14.00 to $8.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of QuickLogic from $14.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of QuickLogic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

QUIK stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.08. The stock had a trading volume of 11,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,783. The firm has a market cap of $24.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.39. QuickLogic has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $12.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.01.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

