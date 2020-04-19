Zacks Investment Research Lowers Materion (NYSE:MTRN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materion (NYSE:MTRN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Materion Corporation, formerly known as Brush Engineered Materials Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiaries is engaged in the production and supply of high-performance engineered materials in the United States and internationally. Products offered by the Company comprise precious and non-precious specialty metals, inorganic chemicals and powders, specialty coatings, specialty engineered beryllium alloys, beryllium and beryllium composites, and engineered clad and plated metal systems. Materion Corporation is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti raised Materion from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Materion from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Materion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th.

Shares of NYSE MTRN traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.11. The stock had a trading volume of 136,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,667. The firm has a market cap of $826.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Materion has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $71.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.94 and a 200-day moving average of $53.45.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $280.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.33 million. Materion had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Materion will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 2,324.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Materion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

