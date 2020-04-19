Zacks Investment Research Lowers Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Maxar Technologies Inc. provides space technology solutions. The company engages in developing and sustaining the infrastructure and delivering the information, services, systems of space for commercial and government markets. It offers vertically integrated capabilities and expertise including satellites, Earth imagery, robotics, geospatial data and analytics. The company’s portfolio of commercial space brands includes MDA, SSL, DigitalGlobe and Radiant Solutions. Maxar Technologies Inc. is based in Westminster, United States. “

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

MAXR has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on Maxar Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on shares of Maxar Technologies and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Maxar Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Maxar Technologies stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.70. 1,178,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,134. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.84. Maxar Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $21.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.60 million, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.28.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13). Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.29 million. Analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is -1.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maxar Technologies (MAXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.