Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) to Buy

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.27% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. The company’s product consists of PB2452, a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor and PB1046, a once-weekly fusion protein for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which are in clinical stage. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Malvern, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine raised PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAS traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.03. 138,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.08. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $14.08. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average is $4.32.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.21% and a negative net margin of 1,662.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHAS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 8,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. 67.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

