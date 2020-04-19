Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) to Buy

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2020

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.27% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. The company’s product consists of PB2452, a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor and PB1046, a once-weekly fusion protein for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which are in clinical stage. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Malvern, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine raised PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAS traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.03. 138,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.08. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $14.08. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average is $4.32.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.21% and a negative net margin of 1,662.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHAS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 8,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. 67.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS)

Receive News & Ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit