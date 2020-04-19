Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) to “Buy”

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.04% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Quanex Building Products Corporation is an industry-leading manufacturer of components sold to Original Equipment Manufacturers in building products industry. Quanex designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. These components can be categorized as window and door (fenestration) components and kitchen and bath cabinet components. Examples of fenestration components include (1) energy-efficient flexible insulating glass spacers, (2) extruded vinyl profiles, (3) window and door screens, and (4) precision-formed metal and wood products. In addition, Quanex provide certain other non-fenestration components and products, which include solar panel sealants, wood flooring, trim moldings, vinyl decking, fencing, water retention barriers, and conservatory roof components. Quanex use low-cost production processes and engineering expertise to provide customers with specialized products for their specific window, door, and cabinet applications. “

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Quanex Building Products from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:NX traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.71. 164,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,501. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $333.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.89. Quanex Building Products has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $20.42.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. Quanex Building Products had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a positive return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quanex Building Products will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quanex Building Products (NX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.