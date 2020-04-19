Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) to “Buy”

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.15% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Roku, Inc. is involved in creating streaming platform for delivering entertainment to the television. The Company’s products primarily includes Roku 4, Roku 3, Roku 2, Roku 1, Roku Streaming Stick and accessories such as cables, remote controls, power adapters and headphones. It operates primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Mexico and France. Roku, Inc. is based in SARATOGA, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ROKU. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, April 13th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

Roku stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $126.80. The stock had a trading volume of 20,625,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,095,324. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.88 and its 200 day moving average is $123.89. Roku has a one year low of $55.02 and a one year high of $176.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.85 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Roku had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roku will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $1,598,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,219,255.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total transaction of $15,022,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,372 shares of company stock worth $27,655,884 over the last three months. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Roku by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 1,110.3% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 3.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Roku by 60.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,622,000 after acquiring an additional 651,049 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Roku by 29.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares during the period. 55.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

