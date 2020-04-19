Zacks: Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX) Given $7.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. Manitex International’s rating score has declined by 33.3% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $7.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.02 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Manitex International an industry rank of 209 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Manitex International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MNTX shares. ValuEngine lowered Manitex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manitex International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of Manitex International stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.99. 32,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,755. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average of $5.39. Manitex International has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.48 million, a PE ratio of -9.28, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Manitex International had a positive return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $54.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Manitex International will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steve Filipov purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.29 per share, for a total transaction of $79,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,083.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $102,910 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in Manitex International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 976,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 14,817 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Manitex International by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 937,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,576,000 after acquiring an additional 84,540 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its position in Manitex International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 933,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 16,158 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its position in Manitex International by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 929,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 134,142 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Manitex International by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 521,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 134,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

Manitex International Company Profile

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manitex International (MNTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Manitex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.