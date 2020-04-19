Zennies Market Capitalization Achieves $71,743.23 (ZENI)

Zennies (CURRENCY:ZENI) traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. During the last seven days, Zennies has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zennies has a total market cap of $71,743.23 and approximately $10.00 worth of Zennies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zennies coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000240 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Zennies is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. Zennies’ total supply is 1,000,812,836 coins. Zennies’ official Twitter account is @zenizone . Zennies’ official website is zeni.zone

Zennies can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zennies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zennies should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zennies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

