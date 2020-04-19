Zurcoin Market Cap Tops $12,566.81 (ZUR)

Zurcoin (CURRENCY:ZUR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 19th. Zurcoin has a market capitalization of $12,566.81 and approximately $14.00 worth of Zurcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zurcoin has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One Zurcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zurcoin Profile

Zurcoin (ZUR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 30th, 2013. Zurcoin’s total supply is 87,653,034 coins. The official website for Zurcoin is zurcoin.org

Buying and Selling Zurcoin

Zurcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zurcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zurcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zurcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

