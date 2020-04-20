$0.20 EPS Expected for Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) will report $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Myers Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Myers Industries reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Myers Industries will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Myers Industries.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $116.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.57 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MYE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Myers Industries from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Myers Industries from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myers Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,106,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Myers Industries by 22.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Myers Industries by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 279,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after buying an additional 142,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Myers Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,916,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYE traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.45. 119,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.20 million, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.25. Myers Industries has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $19.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

