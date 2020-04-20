$1.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the highest is $1.44. Merck & Co., Inc. posted earnings of $1.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full-year earnings of $5.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $6.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. ValuEngine raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.73.

MRK stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.10. 11,140,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,261,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.14. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRK. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,493,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,665,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,724 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,980,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,567,000 after purchasing an additional 685,744 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,628,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,782 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,954,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,503,956,000. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

