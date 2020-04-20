13,122 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Bought by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,122 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.89.

SBUX traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.32. The company had a trading volume of 9,680,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,792,466. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.27. The company has a market cap of $90.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.72. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

