1,477 Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Bought by Eastover Investment Advisors LLC

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $103,388,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,426,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,388,000 after acquiring an additional 457,631 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $89,479,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 822.6% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 473,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,976,000 after acquiring an additional 421,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,735,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,186,000 after acquiring an additional 411,886 shares during the last quarter.

IJH traded down $2.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $152.68. 1,844,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,405,136. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.62 and its 200 day moving average is $189.35. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $210.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.8009 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

