-$2.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) This Quarter

Analysts expect Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) to announce ($2.60) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Wayfair’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.74) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.80). Wayfair posted earnings of ($1.62) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full-year earnings of ($9.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.66) to ($5.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($7.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.66) to ($4.53). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.42) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on W. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.17.

Shares of NYSE:W traded up $10.85 on Monday, reaching $100.93. 6,886,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,637,133. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $166.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.86 and a 200-day moving average of $84.18.

In other news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $23,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,360 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $236,660.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,396.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,019,617 shares of company stock valued at $24,616,292 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Wayfair by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Wayfair by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

