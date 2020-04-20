21,223 Shares in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) Acquired by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Leidos during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Leidos by 104.3% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Leidos by 84.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in Leidos during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,828,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Leidos by 10.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $3,140,882.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,299 shares in the company, valued at $5,163,695.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LDOS traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.60. 1,000,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,341. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.37. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $64.85 and a 12 month high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Leidos from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Leidos from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair assumed coverage on Leidos in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.92.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

