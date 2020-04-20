2,190 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Purchased by Eastover Investment Advisors LLC

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,190 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in Target by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,668. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock traded down $4.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,325,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,178,211. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.50. The company has a market cap of $56.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.89. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $70.03 and a twelve month high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Target from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.14.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

