2,850 Shares in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Purchased by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $5,301,510,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,346,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,315,953,000 after buying an additional 194,250 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,928,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,692,788,000 after buying an additional 228,698 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,541,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,283,915,000 after buying an additional 153,455 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,539,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,285,439,000 after buying an additional 600,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

ADP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.60.

Shares of ADP stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $139.82. 2,519,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,737,570. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.90. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.60.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $444,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $574,177.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,304 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,767.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,968 shares of company stock worth $1,053,475 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.