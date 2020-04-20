31,610 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Bought by Eastover Investment Advisors LLC

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 31,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,000. United Parcel Service accounts for about 2.9% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ascension Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank grew its position in United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, King Wealth grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. King Wealth now owns 4,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 56.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,359,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,220,939. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $125.31. The company has a market capitalization of $88.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on UPS. Raymond James cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cowen lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.15.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

