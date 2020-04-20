33,209 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Acquired by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2020

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,382,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 445,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,192,000 after purchasing an additional 18,703 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,681,000. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 74,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 148,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,664,000 after purchasing an additional 43,634 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.25. The stock had a trading volume of 17,038,620 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.73.

