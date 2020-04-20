$93.85 Million in Sales Expected for Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) will report $93.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Potbelly’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $98.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $89.30 million. Potbelly reported sales of $98.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Potbelly will report full year sales of $403.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $389.00 million to $417.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $412.80 million, with estimates ranging from $402.60 million to $423.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Potbelly.

Get Potbelly alerts:

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $101.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.45 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PBPB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Potbelly from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th.

NASDAQ PBPB traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $3.47. The company had a trading volume of 147,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,267. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.60. Potbelly has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $9.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average is $4.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBPB. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in Potbelly during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Potbelly by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Potbelly by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 10,380 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Potbelly by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 13,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Potbelly by 1,230.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 49,878 shares during the last quarter. 59.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Potbelly (PBPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.