Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,532 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABT traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,216,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,307,452. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.06. The stock has a market cap of $169.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.25, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.93. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $100.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.42%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $869,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,966. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 568,733 shares of company stock valued at $50,878,762 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

