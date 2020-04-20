AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in AbbVie by 8,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ABBV. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.42.

In other news, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.99. The stock had a trading volume of 9,124,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,950,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $97.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.74.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.