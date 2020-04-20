AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Boosted by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 4.1% of Insight Folios Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,352,805,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,796,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,484,000 after buying an additional 4,490,046 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 580.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,055,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,006,000 after buying an additional 3,459,683 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,041,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,124,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,950,131. The company has a market cap of $123.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $97.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.87.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $79.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.42.

In other news, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.