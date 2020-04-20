Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Holdings Lifted by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,821 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,669,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,428 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 34,946 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $358.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.44.

In other Adobe news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,179 shares of company stock worth $10,944,671 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $344.88. 2,771,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,133,281. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $320.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.16. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $386.74. The stock has a market cap of $165.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

