Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock Position Decreased by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,413 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,266 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,158 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,263 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 21,765 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

In related news, EVP Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 8,389 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $832,943.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,728.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,311 shares of company stock worth $2,938,395. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AKAM. Cowen cut Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,304,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,479. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.62. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.19 and a fifty-two week high of $107.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $772.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.76 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.