American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA trimmed its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,668 shares during the period. American Water Works accounts for 2.2% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 5,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total transaction of $644,629.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,574.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total transaction of $853,988.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,920.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,948. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded down $5.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $126.46. 773,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,010. American Water Works Company Inc has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $141.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.16. The company has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.24.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.88.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

