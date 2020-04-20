Analysts Anticipate Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) to Announce $0.35 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.25) to $0.91. Hancock Whitney posted earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 65%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to $3.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $3.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hancock Whitney.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Hancock Whitney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Hancock Whitney in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Hancock Whitney from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hancock Whitney has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,163,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,548. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.35. Hancock Whitney has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $44.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth $212,000.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hancock Whitney (HWC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.