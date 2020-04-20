Analysts Anticipate NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) will report ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.02). NexTier Oilfield Solutions reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($0.83). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $648.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEX shares. Evercore ISI downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $1.80 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEX traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $1.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,155,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,714. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $12.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $388.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.45.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

