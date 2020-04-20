Analysts Expect CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CarGurus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.07. CarGurus posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $158.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.80 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 7.16%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on CarGurus from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on CarGurus from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on CarGurus from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BTIG Research raised CarGurus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

CARG traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,638,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,368. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.80 and a 200 day moving average of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $42.82.

In related news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 4,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $88,460.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,830,182 shares in the company, valued at $36,695,149.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $369,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 285,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,858,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,474 shares of company stock valued at $4,883,112. 34.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in CarGurus by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CarGurus by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in CarGurus by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in CarGurus by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

