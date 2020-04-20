Analysts Expect Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Analysts expect Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) to post ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Momenta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.41). Momenta Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($1.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.43) to ($1.67). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Momenta Pharmaceuticals.

Get Momenta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $8.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,215.25% and a negative return on equity of 82.12%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MNTA. ValuEngine raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Momenta Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,715,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,298. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.33. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $34.83.

In other Momenta Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jo Ann Beltramello sold 1,922 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $51,894.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,011. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 37,228 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $1,061,370.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,253 shares of company stock worth $4,463,504 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 30,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 362.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 254,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Momenta Pharmaceuticals (MNTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.