Anne M. Sweeney Sells 1,500 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total transaction of $655,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,071.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NFLX stock traded up $14.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $437.49. 12,533,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,929,166. The firm has a market cap of $192.23 billion, a PE ratio of 105.93, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $449.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $365.10 and a 200 day moving average of $331.24.
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.
NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $426.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $402.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $350.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.54.
About Netflix
Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.
