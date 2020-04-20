Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Acquired by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Anthem accounts for approximately 1.7% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Anthem news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,558,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,366,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 7,600 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,547,857.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Anthem stock traded down $4.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $263.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,597,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,460. Anthem Inc has a 1-year low of $171.03 and a 1-year high of $312.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $241.39 and a 200 day moving average of $271.83. The company has a market capitalization of $67.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. Anthem’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $291.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.33.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

