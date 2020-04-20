Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Purchased by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Anthem were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 88.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $266.65 per share, with a total value of $2,026,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,547,857.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,558,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,366,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANTM traded down $4.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $263.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,597,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,460. Anthem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $171.03 and a fifty-two week high of $312.48. The stock has a market cap of $67.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $241.39 and its 200-day moving average is $271.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 19.55%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANTM. Jefferies Financial Group cut Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Anthem from $291.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.33.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

