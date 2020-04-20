Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Price Target Raised to $34.00

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) had its price objective lifted by BTIG Research from $20.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

RCUS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcus Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arcus Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arcus Biosciences presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.14.

Shares of NYSE RCUS traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.08. The stock had a trading volume of 980,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,498. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.51 and a beta of -0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.96. Arcus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $36.33.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 44.63% and a negative net margin of 564.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCUS. Invus Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,605,000. Boxer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 457.4% during the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,672,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,890,000 after buying an additional 1,372,233 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 549.9% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 101,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 86,176 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 76,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $684,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.98% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

