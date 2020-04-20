ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $954.98 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) will post sales of $954.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ASGN’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $907.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $994.04 million. ASGN posted sales of $923.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASGN will report full year sales of $3.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $4.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $4.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ASGN.

Get ASGN alerts:

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 4.45%. ASGN’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ASGN from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on ASGN from $80.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ASGN from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on ASGN from $78.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.13.

Shares of NYSE:ASGN traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.41. The company had a trading volume of 257,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,260. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. ASGN has a 1-year low of $29.04 and a 1-year high of $72.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ASGN by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,939,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,653,000 after purchasing an additional 939,595 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in ASGN by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,087,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,210,000 after purchasing an additional 133,001 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in ASGN by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 821,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,281,000 after purchasing an additional 67,902 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in ASGN by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 760,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,968,000 after purchasing an additional 68,320 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in ASGN by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 698,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,601,000 after purchasing an additional 334,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASGN (ASGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.