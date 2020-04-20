AT&T (NYSE:T) Earns Hold Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their hold rating on shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has a $33.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AT&T from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Nomura Securities cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of AT&T from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of AT&T from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.02.

AT&T stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.21. The stock had a trading volume of 18,065,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,737,768. The firm has a market cap of $224.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.99 and a 200 day moving average of $36.70. AT&T has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. grace capital acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

