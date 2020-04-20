AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) is Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s Largest Position

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN reduced its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the period. AutoZone accounts for about 4.5% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned 0.05% of AutoZone worth $10,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in AutoZone by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in AutoZone by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in AutoZone by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised AutoZone from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura Securities cut their target price on AutoZone from $1,090.00 to $1,031.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cfra raised AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1,325.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised AutoZone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on AutoZone from $950.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,172.87.

Shares of AZO traded down $3.65 on Monday, reaching $988.15. The stock had a trading volume of 184,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,654. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $924.90 and a 200 day moving average of $1,082.49. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.91 and a twelve month high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.75 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 95.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 61.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $886.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,772,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 835 shares in the company, valued at $739,810. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.