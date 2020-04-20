B. Riley Cuts Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) Price Target to $40.00

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Scorpio Bulkers stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.79. The company had a trading volume of 227,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,532. The company has a market capitalization of $149.32 million, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.69. Scorpio Bulkers has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $77.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $5.30. Scorpio Bulkers had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $60.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Bulkers will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Scorpio Bulkers by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,939,492 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,355,000 after purchasing an additional 126,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Scorpio Bulkers by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 967,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 15,747 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,031,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,322,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,727,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Bulkers

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

