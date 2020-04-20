B. Riley Cuts The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) Price Target to $10.00

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for The Rubicon Project’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RUBI. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on The Rubicon Project from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of The Rubicon Project from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Rubicon Project from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded The Rubicon Project from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Rubicon Project presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.20.

RUBI stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.53. 62,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,369,483. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.43 million, a PE ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.59. The Rubicon Project has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The Rubicon Project had a negative net margin of 16.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $48.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Rubicon Project will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank Addante sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,719,487.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in The Rubicon Project by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,760,472 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,365,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Rubicon Project by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,941,000 after acquiring an additional 183,658 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its position in The Rubicon Project by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,270,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,363,000 after acquiring an additional 405,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in The Rubicon Project by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,186,726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,684,000 after acquiring an additional 98,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its position in The Rubicon Project by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 744,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,076,000 after acquiring an additional 51,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

