Bay Rivers Group Buys New Shares in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Bay Rivers Group acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000. Mastercard accounts for 1.1% of Bay Rivers Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth $30,552,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth $606,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 27,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 13,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Mastercard from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Mastercard from $340.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Guggenheim lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on Mastercard from $325.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.68.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $8.24 on Monday, hitting $251.73. 6,036,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,113,101. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $257.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.55. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.84, for a total value of $12,479,498.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,717,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,178,686,846.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $2,659,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 311,811 shares of company stock worth $100,452,526. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

