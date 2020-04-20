Bay Rivers Group Cuts Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Bay Rivers Group reduced its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 64.5% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 13.1% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.3% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $314.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective (down from $380.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $325.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.83.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total value of $328,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,360 shares of company stock worth $3,847,246 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $12.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $266.73. 1,781,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,195,583. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $171.04 and a 1 year high of $344.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $252.40 and its 200 day moving average is $275.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

