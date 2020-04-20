Bay Rivers Group Increases Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bay Rivers Group raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,585 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 1.9% of Bay Rivers Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 408.7% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners raised its position in Broadcom by 6.9% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 2,975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 334,330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $92,299,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,598,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Barclays cut their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Broadcom from $308.00 to $264.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price (down previously from $360.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Broadcom from $366.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

Shares of AVGO traded down $7.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $258.28. 2,379,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,550,002. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $331.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $241.41 and its 200-day moving average is $290.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

In related news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total value of $356,397.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.91, for a total value of $19,619,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 280,640 shares of company stock valued at $77,430,824. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

