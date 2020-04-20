Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) PT Lowered to $6.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a sell rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.08.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Shares of BBBY traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.53. 8,243,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,255,384. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.24. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $608.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Bed Bath & Beyond’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,294,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,463 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 17,713 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,074,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,426,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.