BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Tranquility Partners LLC

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2020

Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for about 1.9% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in BlackRock by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,114,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,571,274,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,218,129,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in BlackRock by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,798,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,924,000 after buying an additional 774,309 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,618,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $811,672,000 after purchasing an additional 58,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,287,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $647,115,000 after purchasing an additional 130,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total value of $2,285,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.01, for a total value of $331,806.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,904 shares of company stock valued at $101,829,121. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $462.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.00.

BLK traded down $6.07 on Monday, reaching $470.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,744. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $432.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $481.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $73.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.31. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.38%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.98%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit