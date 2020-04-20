BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for about 1.9% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in BlackRock by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,114,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,571,274,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,218,129,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in BlackRock by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,798,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,924,000 after buying an additional 774,309 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,618,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $811,672,000 after purchasing an additional 58,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,287,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $647,115,000 after purchasing an additional 130,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total value of $2,285,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.01, for a total value of $331,806.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,904 shares of company stock valued at $101,829,121. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $462.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.00.

BLK traded down $6.07 on Monday, reaching $470.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,744. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $432.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $481.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $73.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.31. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.38%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.98%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

