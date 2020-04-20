Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BKK) Shares Sold by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BKK) by 6.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKK. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust by 308.3% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 78,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 59,007 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 53,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 46,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 9,768 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BKK traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.78. The stock had a trading volume of 24,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,960. Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $15.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.91.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes.

