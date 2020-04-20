Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Position Lowered by Bay Rivers Group

Bay Rivers Group decreased its stake in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 530,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,688,000 after purchasing an additional 104,733 shares during the period. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 623,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.90.

Blackstone Group stock traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,026,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,837,647. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.13. Blackstone Group LP has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 314.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 327,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $8,449,704.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $1,590,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,618,455.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,665,085 shares of company stock valued at $41,383,583 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

