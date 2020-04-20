Blockpass Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4,102.00 (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Blockpass has a market capitalization of $126,938.82 and approximately $4,102.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Blockpass has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. One Blockpass token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.46 or 0.02687823 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00221426 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00058153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00050348 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000732 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Blockpass

Blockpass’ launch date was May 31st, 2018. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass

Blockpass Token Trading

Blockpass can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

