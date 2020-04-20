Brokerages Set CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) PT at $1.33

Shares of CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.33.

CCLP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Capital One Financial lowered shares of CSI Compressco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of CSI Compressco from $4.00 to $0.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of CSI Compressco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ:CCLP traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,711,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,676. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.56. The firm has a market cap of $27.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.07. CSI Compressco has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $3.98.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). CSI Compressco had a negative return on equity of 35.90% and a negative net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $123.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSI Compressco will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CSI Compressco in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 33,320 shares in the last quarter. 21.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

