Canaccord Genuity Trims Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Target Price to $562.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity from $655.00 to $562.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ISRG. BidaskClub downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $365.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Intuitive Surgical from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $575.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $575.79.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $8.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $518.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,537. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $360.50 and a 12-month high of $619.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $489.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $552.65. The stock has a market cap of $61.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.65, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 30.11%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.30, for a total transaction of $224,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.14, for a total value of $666,484.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,567.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,514 shares of company stock worth $11,229,904 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

