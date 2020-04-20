Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Centene were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Centene by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Centene by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Centene by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Centene by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Centene news, CFO Jeffrey A. Schwaneke sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $1,959,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,686 shares of company stock worth $3,470,063. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $72.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.97.

CNC stock traded down $2.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.42. 5,088,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,376,994. The company has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.71. Centene Corp has a 52-week low of $41.62 and a 52-week high of $74.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

